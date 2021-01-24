Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 16,743 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,636,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC opened at $305.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.16.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.