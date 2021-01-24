Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK opened at $192.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

