Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.10.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $339.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.65.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.