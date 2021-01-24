Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$465.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$450.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$445.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$431.62.

CP stock opened at C$431.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$482.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$444.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$409.27. The firm has a market cap of C$58.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

