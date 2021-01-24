Canaccord Genuity Raises Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) Price Target to GBX 2,184

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,888.17 ($24.67).

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) stock opened at GBX 1,562 ($20.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £897.94 million and a PE ratio of 26.75. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,045 ($26.72). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,559.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,574.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19.

In other Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) news, insider Mark P. Nicholls purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,458 ($19.05) per share, for a total transaction of £14,580 ($19,048.86). Also, insider Sarah Gentleman purchased 100 shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,483 ($19.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,483 ($1,937.55). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,110 shares of company stock worth $1,620,660.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

