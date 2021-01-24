Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

CAMT stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Camtek by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.