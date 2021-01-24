Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

