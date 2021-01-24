Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

CLXT stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $293.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.36.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 14.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 132.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 616,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

