Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) (CVE:CNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.10

Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) (CVE:CNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.10 and last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 96411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.18 million and a P/E ratio of -33.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, and graphite ores. The company's flagship is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

