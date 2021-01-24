Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRNCY. AlphaValue upgraded Cairn Energy to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of CRNCY opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.25. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

