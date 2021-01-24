Cadinha & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.55 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

