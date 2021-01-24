Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 34,916 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.27 and its 200-day moving average is $203.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

