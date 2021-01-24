Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) traded up 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.22. 173,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 120,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $342.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 685,000 shares of company stock worth $9,426,500. 6.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 458.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

