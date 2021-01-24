Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,065.45 ($26.99).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BNZL shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of BNZL traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,408 ($31.46). 695,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,600. The company has a market cap of £8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18. Bunzl plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,444.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,408.45.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

