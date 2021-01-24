Brokers Set Expectations for F.N.B. Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

