Brokerages Set Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) PT at €26.71

Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.71 ($31.42).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) stock opened at €29.90 ($35.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion and a PE ratio of 172.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.25. Uniper SE has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a fifty-two week high of €31.02 ($36.49).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

