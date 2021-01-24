Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) Target Price at €9.25

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.35 ($11.00).

UCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

