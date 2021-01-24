Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price at $138.15

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $155.62 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $160.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

