Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) PT at C$26.15

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cormark lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

TOU opened at C$19.60 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.76.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$518.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.08%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,666,337 shares in the company, valued at C$162,057,902. Also, Director John William Elick bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$310,696.20. In the last quarter, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $984,666.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

