Brokerages Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target at $36.90

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

MCRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 817,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,722. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

