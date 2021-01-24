Brokerages Set Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Target Price at $24.67

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perspecta will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Perspecta’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.