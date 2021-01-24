Brokerages Set National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Target Price at GBX 309

Shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 309 ($4.04).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

LON NEX traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 256.20 ($3.35). The company had a trading volume of 1,203,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. National Express Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 478.20 ($6.25). The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -71.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.02.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

