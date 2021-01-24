Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Target Price at GBX 1,606.14

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,606.14 ($20.98).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,471 ($19.22) to GBX 1,493 ($19.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital raised Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a market cap of £7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,598.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,632.82.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

