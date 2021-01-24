Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.79. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.68 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $765,351.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,811.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,943. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $208.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.29 and its 200-day moving average is $146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $217.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

