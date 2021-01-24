Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.03. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Barclays lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 43.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 19.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECK opened at $20.50 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

