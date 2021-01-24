Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.22. Summit Materials posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.20 million.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $371,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 64.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

NYSE SUM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,443. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

