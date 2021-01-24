Brokerages Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $806.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report sales of $806.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $804.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $809.00 million. Quidel posted sales of $152.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 430.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.33.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $233.61 on Thursday. Quidel has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $306.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.64 and its 200 day moving average is $219.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,441.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

