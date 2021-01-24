Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Inter Parfums reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $591,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,146 in the last three months. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Inter Parfums by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Inter Parfums by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

