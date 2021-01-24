Brokerages Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $615.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post $615.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $700.00 million. Green Plains reported sales of $715.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million.

GPRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Green Plains stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $694.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $19.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 632,786 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 66.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.