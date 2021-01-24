Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%.

EB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

