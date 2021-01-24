Brokerages Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.25 Million

Brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce sales of $86.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.50 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $67.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $305.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $306.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $386.00 million, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Century Casinos stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,360. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92.

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 36.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 402,596 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $2,174,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

