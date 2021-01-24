Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $555.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report $555.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560.05 million and the lowest is $548.80 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $482.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.50 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. 139,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 948,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 931,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,223 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 51.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 283,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

