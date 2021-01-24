Brokerages Anticipate Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $491.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) to post $491.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $488.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.89 million. Foundation Building Materials reported sales of $514.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBM shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,864,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,744,000 after acquiring an additional 411,282 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 235,162 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $4,467,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,973 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 62,069 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBM stock remained flat at $$19.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. 296,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

