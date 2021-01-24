Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $957,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BR opened at $148.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

