British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $32.61 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30,037 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day moving average is $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.64.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

