Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,746,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,992.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $9,732,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,525. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

