BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.92.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

