Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in BOX by 2.7% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,288,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,248,000 after acquiring an additional 244,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOX by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,391,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,351 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in BOX by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,513,000 after acquiring an additional 361,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BOX by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,846 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 50.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 492,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,044. BOX has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

