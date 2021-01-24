Boston Properties (BXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BXP opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

