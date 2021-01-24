BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 30,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $43.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

