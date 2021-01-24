Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at CSFB

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.53.

TSE:BLX opened at C$54.72 on Wednesday. Boralex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.91 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The company has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,765.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

