Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.65

Shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 9613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Boqii in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boqii in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boqii stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Boqii as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

