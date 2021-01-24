Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,066.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,147.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,886.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,926.07.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

