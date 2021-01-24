Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%.

BCEI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

BCEI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. 258,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,365. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

