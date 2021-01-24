Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.32

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 351318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 115.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 315,245 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 395,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,181.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 346,610 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 68,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

