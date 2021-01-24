Bob’s Repair (BOB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,996.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $290,880.36 and approximately $5,996.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00073844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.29 or 0.00728526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.60 or 0.04358449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

BOB is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

