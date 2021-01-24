BMO Capital Markets Increases Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $25.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.76.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,441,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,279 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,542,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.