Blue Water Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Blue Water Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 25th. Blue Water Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BLUWU opened at $10.70 on Friday. Blue Water Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Get Blue Water Acquisition alerts:

About Blue Water Acquisition

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.