Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) vs. Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 79.75 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 0.11 -$28.60 million N/A N/A

Till Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -9.33% -3.00% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Till Capital and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Till Capital has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Capital Reinsurance beats Till Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. In addition, the company provides property and casualty insurance services. Till Capital Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

