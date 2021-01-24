Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.